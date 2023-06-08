Humble Teen Christian Cotton Killed during Basketball Game Fight, Remembered for his Efforts to Improve his Life

Christian Cotton Obituary

Christian Cotton, a humble teenager, was tragically killed during a basketball game fight on Saturday night. He was only 17 years old.

Despite the circumstances of his passing, Christian was a young man who was determined to better his life and make a positive impact on those around him. He was a hard worker and had plans to attend college after graduation to study business management.

Christian was also a talented basketball player and had a passion for the sport. He played on his high school team and was well-respected by his coaches and teammates.

Christian’s family and friends remember him as a kind and gentle soul who always had a smile on his face. He had a great sense of humor and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

The loss of Christian has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He will be missed dearly, but his memory and the positive impact he had on others will live on.

Rest in peace, Christian.

