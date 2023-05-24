“Hungarian Residence Permit”: The Ultimate Guide to Obtaining Hungarian Residence

Hungary is an affordable EU country with a high standard of living and plenty of interesting investment opportunities. With its beautiful capital city of Budapest, rich history, and diverse culture, Hungary is a great option for anyone looking to live and invest in Europe. But before you pack your bags and head to Hungary, it’s important to understand the immigration process and the pros and cons of obtaining a permanent residence permit in Hungary.

There are two primary methods to obtain a Hungarian residence permit: residency through investment with a Business Visa or residency through real estate investment. Let’s take a closer look at each of these options.

Residency through Investment with a Business Visa

One option to obtain a Hungarian residence permit is by setting up a limited liability company (LLC) in Hungary. With this option, you can gain a residence permit by setting up an LLC, after which you can take advantage of a flat corporate income tax rate of just 9%. This option allows you to live and work in Hungary while also investing in the country.

To set up an LLC, you will need to invest a minimum of €50,000 in the company. Once you have set up your LLC, you can apply for a Business Visa, which will allow you to live and work in Hungary for up to 90 days. During this time, you will need to complete the necessary paperwork to obtain a temporary residence permit. Once you have a temporary residence permit, you can apply for a permanent residence permit after two years.

Residency through Real Estate Investment

Another option to obtain a Hungarian residence permit is through investing in real estate in Hungary. With this option, you can obtain a permanent Hungarian residence permit with minimal hassle. To qualify for this option, you will need to invest in the local real estate market for a minimum amount of €200,000. Since property is still comparatively cheap in Hungary, you could easily purchase two apartments in Budapest for around €100,000 each.

Once you have invested in real estate, you can apply for a temporary residence permit, which is valid for one year. This permit can then be renewed for another two years. To renew your temporary residence permit, or apply for permanent residence, you must spend six months of the year within the Schengen zone. Once you have a permanent residence permit, you can also follow the citizenship path if you so wish.

Pros and Cons of Obtaining a Permanent Residence Permit in Hungary

There are several benefits to obtaining a permanent residence permit in Hungary. First, Hungary is a reasonably cheap place to live in Europe. In a city like Budapest, you can enjoy the same overall standard of living you might expect in one of Europe’s more Western capitals, but at a much lower cost. Additionally, residence permit holders enjoy visa-free travel throughout Europe’s Schengen area just like EU citizens, so you can move freely throughout Europe without it affecting your residence status.

However, immigration to Hungary is not always as straightforward as in other European countries, which is why having assistance is strongly advised. The Hungarian government is not exactly known for its favorable stance on immigration, and there are some lingering remnants of the country’s creaky old Communist bureaucracy, which can make the process seem more challenging. It’s important to be aware of these issues before applying for a residence permit in Hungary.

Conclusion

Hungary is a great option for anyone looking to live and invest in Europe. With its affordable cost of living, rich history, and diverse culture, Hungary offers a high standard of living at a lower cost than many other European countries. However, before you make your escape plan to Hungary, it’s important to understand the immigration process and the pros and cons of obtaining a permanent residence permit in Hungary. With the right assistance, Hungary could be the perfect destination for your new home and investment.

