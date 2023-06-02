“Hungry Children in Central NY County”: One of the top 10 counties in NYS with the highest number of hungry children is located in Central NY.

Oswego County Ranks High in Child Food Insecurity

Oswego County, located in upstate New York, is among the counties in the state with the highest percentage of children experiencing food insecurity. According to a list compiled by Stacker, Oswego County ranks seventh statewide with 18.9% of its children considered food insecure. This percentage is 2.8% higher than the national average, highlighting the need for action to address this issue in the county.

What is Food Insecurity?

Food insecurity is defined as the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. This can be caused by a variety of factors, including poverty, unemployment, and high food prices. Children are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity, as they require proper nutrition to grow and develop properly.

The Impact of Food Insecurity on Children

Food insecurity can have serious consequences for children, both in the short and long term. In the short term, it can lead to hunger, malnutrition, and poor health outcomes. Children who experience food insecurity are more likely to have developmental delays, lower academic achievement, and behavioral problems.

In the long term, food insecurity can have lasting effects on children’s health and well-being. Children who experience food insecurity are more likely to develop chronic health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. They are also more likely to experience mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety.

The Causes of Food Insecurity in Oswego County

There are several factors that contribute to food insecurity in Oswego County. One of the main factors is poverty. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the poverty rate in Oswego County is 14.1%, which is higher than the state average of 10.9%. Poverty can make it difficult for families to afford enough food, even with assistance from government programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

Another factor contributing to food insecurity in Oswego County is the lack of access to healthy food options. Many areas of the county are considered food deserts, meaning that residents do not have access to affordable, healthy food options. This can make it difficult for families to maintain a healthy diet, particularly if they do not have access to transportation to travel to areas with better food options.

Addressing Food Insecurity in Oswego County

There are several strategies that can be used to address food insecurity in Oswego County. One approach is to increase access to healthy food options in underserved areas of the county. This could involve working with local farmers to establish farmers’ markets or community gardens, as well as supporting small businesses that provide healthy food options.

Another strategy is to increase access to government assistance programs like SNAP. Many families in Oswego County are eligible for SNAP but do not take advantage of the program. Outreach efforts can help to educate families about the benefits of SNAP and how to apply for the program.

Finally, addressing poverty in Oswego County is key to reducing food insecurity. This could involve increasing access to affordable housing, creating job training programs, and increasing the minimum wage. By addressing the root causes of poverty, we can help to ensure that families in Oswego County have the resources they need to access healthy food and lead healthy lives.

Conclusion

Food insecurity is a serious problem in Oswego County, with nearly one in five children experiencing food insecurity. This has serious consequences for children’s health and well-being, both in the short and long term. Addressing food insecurity in Oswego County will require a multi-faceted approach that includes increasing access to healthy food options, increasing access to government assistance programs, and addressing poverty in the county. By working together, we can ensure that all children in Oswego County have access to the nutritious food they need to grow and thrive.

News Source : Kevin Tampone | ktampone@syracuse.com

Source Link :1 Central NY county is in top 10 for those with most hungry kids in state/