Hunt County man sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder of adult male victim in December 2021 shooting

Martin Pardon-Martinez : Hunt County man sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder in connection with December 2021 shooting death.

A man from Hunt County has received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a murder charge related to a shooting that occurred in December 2021. Martin Pardon-Martinez, from Quinlan, was due to face trial on May 15 in the 196th District Court, but instead opted to enter a guilty plea. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and sentenced Pardon-Martinez, aged 44, to 28 years in prison. Pardon-Martinez had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was brought against him in February 2022. The incident in question involved a disturbance with weapons in the early hours of December 5, 2021, during which an adult male victim was fatally shot. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim in the roadway, administering first aid until emergency services arrived. Pardon-Martinez fled the scene but was quickly caught. Murder is a first degree felony and can result in a sentence of up to 99 years to life in prison, plus a fine of up to $10,000.

Read Full story : Guilty plea, prison sentence in 2021 murder case /

News Source : Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas

Murder conviction Legal consequences of murder Criminal sentencing for homicide Incarceration for murder Criminal justice system and murder trials