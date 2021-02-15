Hunter Hutto Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hunter Hutto has Died.

FBC Barnwell 9h · Dear FBC , please keep the Hooper and Hutto families in your prayers as Hunter Hutto passed away earlier this morning. Once arrangements have been made this post will be updated.

Y’all I just don’t have the words to say just how destroyed my family and I are!! The ones of you that know me and know my son certainly know just what a bond we shared and how much he meant to me!! I am shattered and don’t even know how to find the strength to type a post!! But just know I have received hundreds of texts and messages!! I look at so many posts and if you read them and see them all, you know the person he was. He touched the lives of everyone he ever met!! He had such a beautiful heart and to say I will miss him just doesn’t say it!! I can’t respond to all of you right now but just know I appreciate each of you and love you all!! Please pray for us!! My one and only baby is gone!! I know my daddy has him wrapped in his arms!! Oh I love you Hunter Hutto, but that you never had to doubt!! God Bless you my precious angel!! So proud to be your mama!! You worked so hard for your family!! You were an amazing son. Husband, and Daddy!! Just don’t know how to take the next breaths without you!!.



