Hunter Valley bus crash: Suspect driver charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death

Hunter Valley bus crash : Hunter Valley bus crash expert claims guard rails contributed to tragedy

According to a crash expert, the Hunter Valley bus tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people was likely caused by the guard rails that the bus struck. Former Victoria Police crash investigator Jeff Smith explained that passengers on the left-hand side of the bus had no chance of survival once the bus hit the guard rail. While speed was also a contributing factor, Smith believes that the instability of the bus caused by passengers moving around may have tipped it over. He added that the intrusion of the guard rail into the bus would have crushed everyone it encountered, and that buses are not structurally strong once damaged. Smith also suggested that cable guard rails could have caused less damage to the bus, but ultimately, the tragedy highlights the need for safety measures such as seat belts. The bus driver has been charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of negligent driving occasioning death.

News Source : By Wayne Flower

Hunter Valley bus crash Passenger safety in buses Investigating bus accidents Preventing bus accidents Bus driver accountability