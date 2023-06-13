Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash: Fatalities Left in the Wreckage







Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash: Victims Left in the Injured and Dead

Hunter Valley wedding bus crash victims Fatal bus accident in Hunter Valley Tragic wedding bus crash in Hunter Valley Investigation into deadly Hunter Valley bus crash Survivors recount Hunter Valley wedding bus crash

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



A tragic bus crash occurred in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, Australia. The bus was carrying a wedding party when it veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. The accident left several passengers injured and others dead.Emergency services arrived at the scene and transported the injured passengers to nearby hospitals. However, the dead victims were reportedly left in the bus for several hours while investigators examined the crash site.The cause of the accident is still unknown. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward.