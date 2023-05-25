“hurricane forecast 2021”: Federal Forecasters Predict the Number of Hurricanes Expected This Year

NOAA Projects Average Hurricane Season with 12-17 Named Storms

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its projections for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday, predicting a roughly average storm season with 12 to 17 named tropical storms and hurricanes. This puts it on pace to reach last year’s total of 14 named storms, though there are currently no tropical storms in sight. NOAA estimates that between five and nine tropical storms will develop into hurricanes, with one to four of those becoming major hurricanes that break the 111 mph threshold to become a Category 3 hurricane. The Atlantic averages 14 named storms, including seven hurricanes and three major ones by the end of the hurricane season, according to National Hurricane Center data from 1991-2020. NOAA estimates there’s a 40% chance of a near-normal hurricane season and a 30% chance of an above-normal one.

Factors Affecting the Hurricane Season

The likelihood of a near-normal season is driven by a confluence of weather phenomena. Forecasters suggest it’s likely that the U.S. is in for El Niño, which brings hotter weather to much of the U.S. but can suppress hurricane activity. However, El Niño could be offset by favorable conditions for hurricanes in the Atlantic, including warm sea temperatures and an above-normal risk of an African monsoon that can produce strong easterly waves and trigger a strong Atlantic storm season, according to NOAA’s projection.

Hurricane Season Background

The 2022 hurricane season started off quietly, surprising meteorologists. Colorado State University predicted the hurricane season to be one of the worst on record, with up to 19 named storms and four major hurricanes. From July 3 to September 2, there were no named storms, a three-month lull that ended when Tropical Storm Danielle intensified into a hurricane and quickly fizzled out in a remote area of the North Atlantic. However, Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a near-Category 5 storm on September 28, bringing severe flooding and power outages and forcing residents throughout central Florida to evacuate, with maximum sustained winds around 150 mph. The hurricane, Florida’s deadliest in nearly 90 years, also caused more than $112.9 billion in damage in the U.S., making it the third most expensive hurricane in the U.S. on record.

What To Watch For

The hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and lasts through November 30, though tropical storms and hurricanes have formed in May. As of Thursday, however, the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any tropical disturbances in the Atlantic.

Tangent

Guam was struck by a powerful typhoon this week, with the eyewall of Typhoon Mawar bringing 150 mph winds to the U.S. territory in the western Pacific, and causing widespread power outages. Mawar—the strongest typhoon to pass Guam in more than 20 years—brought as much as 24 inches of rain to the island in a 24 hour period, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and is forecast to pass Guam on Friday.

Surprising Fact

The first 24 named storms this year will be Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

Conclusion

While the projected 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is roughly average, it’s important for those in hurricane-prone areas to stay informed and prepared for any potential storms. With a confluence of weather phenomena affecting the likelihood of a near-normal season, it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest projections and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and your property.

News Source : Brian Bushard

Source Link :Here’s How Many Hurricanes Federal Forecasters Expect This Year/