Husband and wife found deceased in Collins residence identified as Michael and Sharonda Washington

The identity of the deceased couple found on Friday during a welfare check of a Collins residence has been revealed by Covington County Coroner Chris Daquila. Michael Washington Sr., 48, and Sharonda Washington, 45, both from Collins, died from gunshot wounds. The investigation by the Collins Police Department indicates a murder-suicide scenario. The bodies were discovered at 105 Rebecca Road during the welfare check at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the ongoing investigation. To receive more WDAM 7 news, subscribe to their newsletter by clicking here. All rights reserved for WDAM © 2023.

