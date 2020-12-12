Hussein Khattib Death -Dead – Obituary : Syria: journalist & photographer Hussein Khattib @hussinkhattab was assassinated this morning by gunmen.
Hussein Khattib has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
#Syria: journalist & photographer Hussein Khattib @hussinkhattab was assassinated this morning by gunmen in Al-Bab (N. #Aleppo). Himself displaced from Al-Safira, he widely covered refugees' daily life in the NW. pic.twitter.com/Eora1Xgnys
— QalaatM (@QalaatM) December 12, 2020
