Hussein Khattib Death -Dead – Obituary : Syria: journalist & photographer Hussein Khattib @hussinkhattab was assassinated this morning by gunmen.

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Hussein Khattib has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

QalaatM @QalaatM #Syria: journalist & photographer Hussein Khattib @hussinkhattab was assassinated this morning by gunmen in Al-Bab (N. #Aleppo). Himself displaced from Al-Safira, he widely covered refugees’ daily life in the NW.

