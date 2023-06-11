Hwy 1 Pedestrian Accident Claims the Life of Larry Helm in Lafourche Parish: Obituary

Larry Helm Dies in Lafourche Parish Pedestrian Accident on Hwy 1

Larry Helm, a resident of Lafourche Parish, passed away on August 23, 2021, at the age of 63. He was tragically killed in a pedestrian accident on Highway 1.

According to reports, the accident happened when Helm was walking along the highway and was struck by a passing vehicle. He sustained critical injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Helm was known for his kindhearted nature and friendly personality. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated by local authorities. The family of Larry Helm is urging anyone with information about the accident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The loss of Larry Helm is a tragic reminder of the importance of pedestrian safety on our roads. We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time.

