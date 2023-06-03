“Hyaluronic Acid Epsom Salt Bath Soak” : 2 lbs of Dr Teal’s Skin Therapy Epsom Salt Bath Soak with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Essential Oils, and Collagen for Radiant Skin (Packaging May Vary)

Dr Teal’s Skin Therapy Epsom Salt Bath Soak with Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and Essential Oils for Radiant Skin, 2 lbs (Packaging May Vary)



Dr Teal’s Collagen Plus Radiant Skin Salt Soak is the perfect solution for those looking to rejuvenate their body inside and out. With a unique formula that includes Pure Epsom Salt, Pink Himalayan Salt, and Sea Salt, this salt soak is designed to not only promote beautiful, moisturized skin but also ease sore muscles and aches. The addition of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid ensures that collagen, an essential protein for soft skin, remains in the skin, resulting in plumper, dewier, and more hydrated skin with a natural glow.

In addition to its skin-soothing properties, Dr Teal’s Collagen Plus Radiant Skin Salt Soak is also infused with the fresh scents of orange and cedar essential oils. These oils serve as a stress relief and a citrus-infused mood booster, providing a holistic and rejuvenating recovery experience. With no parabens or silicones, Dr Teal’s Collagen Plus Radiant Skin Salt Soak is crafted to decrease stress and promote all forms of wellness.

The package dimensions for Dr Teal’s Collagen Plus Radiant Skin Salt Soak are 6.85 x 3.7 x 3.62 inches, and it weighs 2 pounds. The item model number is FJFIEJFOK138, and the UPC is 810021206974. The manufacturer is Dr Teal’s, and the country of origin is the USA.

Dr Teal’s Collagen Plus Radiant Skin Salt Soak is not only effective in promoting healthy skin, but it is also cruelty-free and vegan. The combination of Pure Epsom Salt, Pink Himalayan Salt, and Sea Salt work together to nourish and soften the skin, promoting a natural glow. The addition of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid ensures that collagen remains in the skin, providing long-lasting benefits.

The fresh scents of orange and cedar essential oils not only serve as a stress relief and mood booster but also provide a luxurious and spa-like experience. Dr Teal’s Collagen Plus Radiant Skin Salt Soak is free of parabens and phthalates, making it the perfect choice for those looking to detoxify their skincare routine.

For those looking to enhance their skin-soothing experience, Dr Teal’s Collagen Radiant Skin Milk Bath with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C is the perfect complement to the Collagen Plus Radiant Skin Salt Soak. This product is designed to promote radiance and healthy skin, providing an all-encompassing skincare routine that is both effective and luxurious.

Overall, Dr Teal’s Collagen Plus Radiant Skin Salt Soak is the perfect recovery solution for those looking to rejuvenate their body inside and out. With its unique formula and luxurious scents, this salt soak provides a holistic and rejuvenating experience, promoting all forms of wellness.



