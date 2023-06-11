Hyattsville apartment building shooting leaves one dead and one injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Prince George’s County Police, a shooting occurred in an apartment building on June 10 at 2:50 a.m. in Hyattsville, Maryland, resulting in one man’s death and another’s serious injuries. Upon responding to the incident at the 8100 block of 14th Avenue, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The deceased man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing, and the police department urges anyone with relevant information to contact their tip line at 866-411-8477. To receive breaking news and daily headlines, sign up for email alerts. This website is not meant for users within the European Economic Area and is copyrighted by WTOP.

News Source : Emily Venezky

Source Link :1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Hyattsville apartment building/