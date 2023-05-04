Hyattsville apartment fire Today : Police confirm man killed in Hyattsville apartment fire

Man’s Body Recovered Following Homicide in Prince George’s County Apartment Fire

A man’s body was recovered following an apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Police have confirmed that the man was the victim of a homicide. The incident occurred in the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue near Oliver Street in Hyattsville.

Upon receiving a call at around 2:30 pm, Hyattsville police quickly responded to the scene to assist firefighters, who were working to contain a kitchen fire inside a 3-story garden apartment building. Once inside, firefighters discovered the lifeless body of a man.

Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers confirmed that the man’s injuries were consistent with a homicide. The Prince George’s County Police Department was then contacted to assist with the investigation of the suspicious death.

As of Thursday morning, the victim’s identity has not been confirmed. Hyattsville police said that the homicide appears to be an isolated incident, and an autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.

The fire was limited to the apartment, and authorities believe that it may be connected to the homicide.

Hyattsville police have requested that Prince George’s County police investigate the homicide, which occurred in the City of Hyattsville, according to their policy.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.

This tragic incident has left the community in shock. The loss of any life is a tragedy, and it is especially concerning when a homicide is involved. The authorities are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and bring the perpetrator to justice.

It is important to remember that we all have a role to play in keeping our communities safe. If you see anything suspicious or have information that could be helpful to the authorities, please do not hesitate to come forward. Together, we can make our communities safer and prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

News Source : Matt Small

Source Link :Man found dead following Hyattsville apartment fire was killed, police say/