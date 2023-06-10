Hyde Park Shooting Claims the Life of 36-Year-Old Kevin Laron Thunderbird: An Obituary

Kevin Laron Thunderbird Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kevin Laron Thunderbird, who was tragically killed in a shooting in Hyde Park at the age of 36.

Kevin was born on May 12, 1985, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in the city and attended local schools, where he made many lifelong friends. Kevin was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and love for his family.

After high school, Kevin started working in construction and quickly became skilled in his craft. He took great pride in his work and was well-respected by his colleagues and clients. Kevin was a hard worker who always put his best effort into everything he did.

Kevin was a devoted husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Maria, in 2005, and they had two beautiful children together, Sofia and Miguel. Kevin loved spending time with his family, whether it was going on trips, watching movies, or just hanging out at home. He was a loving and supportive husband and father who always put his family first.

Kevin will be deeply missed by his wife, children, parents, siblings, and all who knew him. His loss is a great tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

