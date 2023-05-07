“Hyde Park shooting” Today : Two killed in Hyde Park in a quadruple shooting

2 fatalities reported in Hyde Park quadruple shooting incident

Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of north St. Louis City. The shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, with police responding to reports just after 1:50 a.m. The victims were all female, with two aged 18 and two aged 17. One victim was found on the street and pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was located inside a residence. The two injured victims are in critical condition. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Kevin S. Held

Source Link :Quadruple shooting leaves 2 dead in Hyde Park/