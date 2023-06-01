Hyderabad Chicken Biryani.: Recipe for Hyderabad-style Chicken

Introduction

Hyderabad is a city known for its rich history, culture, and cuisine. One of the most popular dishes from Hyderabad is chicken biryani. This aromatic dish is a perfect blend of spices, chicken, and rice. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for Hyderabad chicken and how to make it at home.

Ingredients for Hyderabad Chicken

For the marinade:

1 kg chicken, cut into pieces

1 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

Salt, to taste

For the gravy:

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

2 bay leaves

3-4 green cardamoms

2-3 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

2 tablespoons oil

Salt, to taste

Instructions

Marinating the chicken:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix the yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, and salt.

Step 2: Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and mix well. Cover the bowl and let it marinate for at least 2 hours.

Preparing the gravy:

Step 1: In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat.

Step 2: Add the cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander seeds, mustard seeds, and fenugreek seeds. Fry for a few seconds until the seeds start to splutter.

Step 3: Add the bay leaves, green cardamoms, cloves, and cinnamon stick. Fry for a few seconds until fragrant.

Step 4: Add the onions and fry until they turn golden brown.

Step 5: Add the ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

Step 6: Add the tomatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes until they turn soft.

Step 7: Add the marinated chicken and mix well.

Step 8: Cover the pan and cook for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

Step 9: Add salt to taste.

Serving Hyderabad Chicken

Hyderabad chicken can be served with rice or any Indian bread like naan or roti. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Conclusion

Hyderabad chicken is a delicious and aromatic dish that is loved by many. The combination of spices and chicken make this dish a perfect meal for any occasion. Try this recipe at home and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

