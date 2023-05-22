Hyderabad Mourns the Demise of Sarath Babu at 71 on May 22, 2023

Sarath Babu Passes Away at 71 in Hyderabad Today, 22-May-2023

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Sarath Babu, a legendary actor, and politician, at the age of 71 in Hyderabad today, 22-May-2023. The news of his demise has left his fans, admirers, and well-wishers in shock and grief.

Early Life and Career

Sarath Babu was born on 31st July 1952 in Amudalavalasa, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. He completed his graduation in Commerce from Andhra University and later went on to pursue a post-graduate degree in Business Administration from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Sarath Babu made his acting debut in 1974 with the Tamil movie “Kizhakke Pogum Rail” and went on to act in more than 200 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. He was known for his versatile performances and portrayed a wide range of characters, from a hero to a villain, and from a comedian to a serious actor.

Political Career

Sarath Babu was also actively involved in politics and was a member of the Indian National Congress party. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Chennai South constituency but lost to the AIADMK candidate. He also served as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Film Development Corporation during the Congress government’s tenure.

Legacy and Contributions

Sarath Babu was a multi-faceted personality who made significant contributions to the fields of acting and politics. He was a recipient of several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the Tamil movie “Kallukkul Eeram” in 1980. He was also honored with the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Telugu movie “Sankarabharanam” in 1980.

His demise is a great loss to the film industry and the political fraternity. His contributions to the fields of acting and politics will be remembered and cherished for years to come.

Final Words

The news of Sarath Babu’s passing has left his fans and well-wishers in deep shock and sorrow. He will be remembered as a versatile actor and a passionate politician who made significant contributions to the fields he worked in. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

