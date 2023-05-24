Hyderabadi Maat Ki Bhaji Recipe: Recipe for Hyderabadi Style Peas and Prawns Curry

Hyderabadi Maat Ki Bhaji Aur Jhinge Recipe

Hyderabadi cuisine is known for its rich and flavorful food. One of the popular dishes from this region is Maat Ki Bhaji Aur Jhinge. This dish is made using a variety of vegetables and prawns, which are cooked together in a spicy tomato-based gravy. Let’s take a look at how to make this delicious dish.

Ingredients:

For the Bhaji:

1 cup chopped spinach

1 cup chopped fenugreek leaves

1 cup chopped dill leaves

1 cup chopped coriander leaves

1 cup chopped mint leaves

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

2-3 cloves garlic

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

For the Jhinge:

500 gm prawns

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup chopped tomatoes

2-3 green chilies

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

2-3 cloves garlic

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions:

To make the Bhaji, heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once the seeds start to splutter, add chopped onions and garlic. Saute until the onions turn translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Now, add all the chopped greens (spinach, fenugreek leaves, dill leaves, coriander leaves, and mint leaves) to the pan. Mix well and cook for 10-15 minutes or until the greens are cooked through. Remove the pan from the heat and let it cool down. Once cooled, blend the mixture into a smooth paste. To make the Jhinge, heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once the seeds start to splutter, add chopped onions and garlic. Saute until the onions turn translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the prawns to the pan and cook for 5-7 minutes or until they are cooked through. Do not overcook the prawns as they will become rubbery. Once the prawns are cooked, add the blended Bhaji paste to the pan. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes or until the gravy thickens. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or roti.

Conclusion:

Hyderabadi Maat Ki Bhaji Aur Jhinge is a delicious and nutritious dish that is perfect for a hearty meal. The combination of greens and prawns in a spicy tomato-based gravy is simply irresistible. This dish is not only easy to make but also packed with flavor and health benefits. So, next time you are in the mood for some Hyderabadi cuisine, give this recipe a try and enjoy a taste of the rich and flavorful food from the land of the Nizams.

Hyderabadi cuisine Maat ki bhaji recipe Jhinge ki bhaji recipe Spicy vegetable dishes Indian vegetarian recipes

News Source : Pure Cooking

Source Link :Hyderabadi Maat Ki Bhaji Aur Jhenge Recipe/