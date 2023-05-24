Hyderabadi Mirchi Salan: Hyderabadi Mirchiyoon Ka Salan Recipe: A Spicy Delight in Urdu/Hindi

Mirchi Ka Salan: A Must-Try Hyderabadi Delicacy

Hyderabadi cuisine is known for its rich and flavorful dishes, and Mirchi Ka Salan is no exception. This spicy and tangy curry made with green chillies and peanuts is a staple in most Hyderabadi households and is often served as a side dish with biryani or pulao. In this article, we will share the recipe for Mirchi Ka Salan in Urdu/Hindi along with some tips and tricks to make it even more delicious.

Ingredients:

For the masala paste:

1 cup roasted peanuts

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2-3 cloves of garlic

1 inch piece of ginger

1 onion, chopped

1 tbsp tamarind pulp

1 tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

For the curry:

10-12 long green chillies

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, sliced

10-12 curry leaves

Salt to taste

1 cup water

Instructions:

Step 1: Prepare the masala paste

In a blender, add roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, garlic, ginger, chopped onion, tamarind pulp, red chilli powder, and salt. Blend all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste. Set aside.

Step 2: Prepare the green chillies

Wash the green chillies and pat them dry. Cut off the stems and make a small slit in each chilli lengthwise. Be careful not to cut the chillies completely.

Step 3: Cook the curry

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add sliced onion and curry leaves. Saute until the onions turn translucent.

Add the masala paste to the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the oil starts to separate from the mixture.

Add the green chillies to the pan and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add water to the pan and mix well. Bring the curry to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pan and let the curry simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the green chillies are cooked through.

Step 4: Serve and enjoy

Once the curry is done, turn off the heat and let it sit for a few minutes. Serve the Mirchi Ka Salan hot with biryani, pulao, or any other rice dish of your choice.

Tips and tricks:

If you want to make the curry less spicy, you can remove the seeds from the green chillies before adding them to the pan.

You can also add some sugar to balance out the tanginess of the tamarind pulp.

Make sure to roast the peanuts before adding them to the masala paste. Roasting brings out the nutty flavor and gives the curry a nice texture.

Instead of using water, you can also use coconut milk or yogurt to make the curry richer and creamier.

Conclusion:

Mirchi Ka Salan is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for those who love spicy food. With its unique blend of flavors and textures, this curry is sure to impress your guests and leave them craving for more. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try and let us know how it turned out for you. Happy cooking!

