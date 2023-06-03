Hydrocodone Addiction Symptoms: What Are the Indications and Manifestations of Hydrocodone Substance Dependence?

Signs of Hydrocodone Addiction and Misuse

Hydrocodone is a powerful opioid pain medication that is commonly prescribed to treat moderate to severe pain. However, due to its ability to cause a surge of euphoria and relaxation, it has a high risk for misuse and addiction. Here are some common signs of hydrocodone misuse and addiction:

Lifestyle Changes

A person with a hydrocodone addiction may become socially detached from loved ones and unable to fulfill obligations related to work or school. This can lead to serious financial stressors, and some people turn to illegal activities to obtain more of the drug. Physical changes as a result of hydrocodone misuse can include weight fluctuations and poor hygiene, which can contribute to further health issues too.

Behavioral Changes

Hydrocodone addiction can cause significant changes in behavior, including personality shifts, mood swings, and risky behaviors such as committing crimes to try to get more of the drug. The psychological impact resulting from excessive use of hydrocodone can also be significant, resulting in trouble with logical thinking and memory, anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts.

Dangers of Hydrocodone Misuse

While hydrocodone can be highly effective in treating pain, its benefits have to be weighed against its significant dangers, both physically and cognitively. Prolonged misuse can easily lead to an addiction, trapping users in a cycle of harm that can seriously disrupt their lives, damage their health, and even lead to their death. Respiratory depression poses the most significant short-term risk to an individual, especially for those with underlying respiratory conditions, such as sleep apnea. Hydrocodone misuse can also cause notable motor skills impairment, which can result in dangerous and potentially deadly outcomes, mostly due to preventable accidents and similar incidents.

Getting Help for OUD

Getting help for an opioid use disorder related to hydrocodone is critical for recovery and long-term health. Medication for Addiction Treatment (MAT) is the primary treatment for OUD, and it has much evidence supporting its use. MAT can help a person reduce their opioid cravings and avoid withdrawal through the careful use of medication such as Suboxone or methadone. This use of medications can be combined with various forms of therapy, including behavioral therapy, to address root causes of addiction. Ultimately, MAT can make recovery possible for those dealing with hydrocodone addiction.

Conclusion

Hydrocodone addiction and misuse can cause significant changes in a person’s behavior, and the physical and cognitive dangers of misuse are high. It is important to seek professional help without any delay, as it can cause worsening issues over time. MAT is an effective treatment for opioid use disorder, and it can make recovery possible for those dealing with hydrocodone addiction.

News Source : Bicycle Health

Source Link :What Are the Signs & Symptoms of Hydrocodone Addiction?/