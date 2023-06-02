“Hydroelectric power project”: Review of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project Conducted by Power Minister

Review of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project by Union Power Minister

The Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister, Shri R. K. Singh, recently held a meeting in New Delhi to review the progress of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh/Assam. The project is being executed by NHPC Ltd. The Power Minister reviewed the construction progress, safety aspects related to the project, and preparations required in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

Current Status of Progress

The project head presented the current status of progress in various work packages, along with details of safety considerations and preparedness as per laid down technical standards in view of the upcoming monsoon months. The project has made significant progress in dam concreting. 14 blocks have reached the top level of 210 meters, and the remaining 2 blocks will be completed by June 2023. During the last 6 months, 37 meters of dam height has been raised with concrete pouring of more than 2.5 lakh cubic meters, which is a remarkable feat. The river-facing wall of the power house has been raised to a safe elevation of 116 meters, and the tail race channel has been completed for all units. The water conductor system is now almost ready.

Minister’s Satisfaction and Future Plans

After the review, the Union Minister expressed satisfaction with the work progress and directed NHPC to proceed with all necessary safety precautions. The CMD of NHPC assured that the company is striving to commission the first unit with a capacity of 250 MW in December or January 2024.

Attendees of the Meeting

The meeting was attended by the Secretary (Power) MoP along with other senior officers from the Ministry, Central Electricity Authority, and NHPC.

Conclusion

The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is a significant project that will contribute to India’s power requirements. The progress made so far is impressive, and it is good to see that safety is a top priority in this project. The upcoming monsoon season can be challenging, and it is essential to take all necessary precautions. The project’s completion will be eagerly awaited, and it will be interesting to see how it contributes to India’s energy security.

Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project review Power Minister’s evaluation of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project Subansiri dam project assessment by Power Minister Impact of Power Minister’s review on Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project controversy and Power Minister’s stance

News Source : CW Team

Source Link :Power Minister reviews Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project/