Hyer Kathy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hyer Kathy has Died .

Hyer Kathy , an outstanding researcher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Center for Healthy Aging and Innovation @UMNCHAI We are deeply saddened by the loss of @HyerKathy , an outstanding researcher and leader in #ltss quality and care of #olderadults, and the 2020 President of @geronsociety . Her work and accomplishments will continue to inspire us. https://shar.es/aoGtKo

