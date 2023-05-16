Hylian Shield: Obtaining the Hylian Shield in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get The Hylian Shield

The Hylian Shield is an iconic item in The Legend of Zelda series, and it’s no different in the latest installment, Tears of the Kingdom. The shield is a powerful tool that can protect you from enemy attacks, and it’s a must-have for any serious adventurer. In this article, we’ll go over how to get the Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom.

Step 1: Progress through the game

The first thing you need to do is progress through the game. The Hylian Shield is not available in the early stages of the game, so you need to play through the story until you reach a certain point. The shield becomes available after you defeat the fourth Divine Beast, so make sure you’ve completed that task before moving on to the next step.

Step 2: Head to Hyrule Castle

Once you’ve completed the fourth Divine Beast, head to Hyrule Castle. The castle is located in the center of the map, and it’s where you’ll find the Hylian Shield. It’s important to note that the castle is heavily guarded, so make sure you have enough weapons and armor to defend yourself.

Step 3: Find the castle’s armory

Once you’re inside the castle, your goal is to find the armory. The armory is located in the basement of the castle, and you can access it through a secret passage. To find the secret passage, you need to make your way to the castle’s library, which is located on the second floor. From there, you need to look for a bookshelf that you can push to reveal a hidden passageway.

Step 4: Defeat the Stalnox

Once you’ve entered the armory, you’ll need to defeat a powerful enemy known as the Stalnox. The Stalnox is a giant skeleton that’s armed with a variety of weapons, including a massive club and a bow and arrow. You’ll need to use all of your skills and weapons to defeat this enemy, so make sure you’re prepared.

Step 5: Claim the Hylian Shield

After you’ve defeated the Stalnox, the Hylian Shield will be yours for the taking. The shield is located in a chest in the armory, and it’s guarded by a number of other enemies. Once you’ve claimed the shield, equip it and enjoy the added protection it offers.

Conclusion

The Hylian Shield is a powerful and iconic item in The Legend of Zelda series, and it’s no different in Tears of the Kingdom. If you want to get your hands on this legendary shield, you need to progress through the game until you defeat the fourth Divine Beast. Once you’ve done that, head to Hyrule Castle and find the armory, defeat the Stalnox, and claim your prize. With the Hylian Shield in your possession, you’ll be better equipped to take on the dangers of Hyrule and defeat the evil that threatens the kingdom.

