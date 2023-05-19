“Hypertension Misdiagnosis”: Erroneous Hypertension Diagnosis Can Be Fatal, Warn Health Experts – Newspaper

Senior Health Experts Urge Doctors to Focus on Correct Readings of Blood Pressure

Health professionals in Pakistan are urging doctors to focus on correct readings of blood pressure and to conduct proper investigations before rating anyone as hypertensive. This is because erroneous readings could prove fatal. Physicians are also being encouraged to clear any misconceptions about hypertension, given its 46.2% prevalence among people countrywide.

The Importance of Lifestyle Changes

Experts say that unless people modify their lifestyle with diet and exercise, they will remain vulnerable to hypertension. Pakistan has reported the highest mortality figure caused by cardiac problems, making it essential for people to take action.

Noted health professionals from Karachi and Hyderabad emphasised the need for quality diet, proper sleep, and regular blood pressure check-ups for a healthy life. They expressed concern in the wake of a recent survey that showed some areas in Pakistan have a 70% hypertension prevalence.

Prevalence of Hypertension in Urban and Rural Areas

The Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL) organised a programme to mark World Hypertension Day at a local hotel in Hyderabad. The experts noted that hypertension is more prevalent in rural areas than in urban centres, except for KPK.

PHL president Dr Feroz Memon said that currently, 17.9% of adults in Pakistan face the issue of blood pressure. Senior interventional cardiologist from Karachi, Prof Abdul Rasheed Khan, said that if a patient gets a reading of 140/90 for blood pressure, it means they are hypertensive. Out of every 100 people, 50 persons must be hypertensive.

In terms of hypertensive patients’ ratio, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 33.3%, Punjab reported the highest prevalence with 49.2%, followed by 46.3% in Sindh and 40.9% in Balochistan.

The Dangers of Hypertension

Prof Dr Fawad Farooq, an interventional cardiologist of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), explained how blood pressure could be detrimental to vital organs in the body, given the fact that blood vessels pass through the entire body. He urged physicians to give due attention to four basic objectives, i.e., etiology, diagnosis, complication, and co-morbidity among patients before coming up with findings.

Seasoned cardiologist and head of the department of NICVD’s preventive cardiology, Prof Dr Khawar Kazmi, and Prof Dr Nawaz Lashari, head of the department of cardiology at Dow University of Health Sciences, also spoke on the occasion.

It is essential for doctors to focus on correct readings of blood pressure and conduct proper investigations before rating anyone as hypertensive. Lifestyle changes are necessary to prevent hypertension, given its high prevalence in Pakistan.

1. Hypertension misdiagnosis

2. Fatal consequences of hypertension misdiagnosis

3. Risks of incorrect hypertension diagnosis

4. Importance of accurate hypertension diagnosis

5. Preventing fatal misdiagnosis of hypertension.

News Source : The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent

Source Link :Health experts warn erroneous diagnosis of hypertension can prove fatal – Newspaper/