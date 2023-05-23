“Hypertension treatment”: What is Hypertension or High Blood Pressure? Blood Pressure explained and its treatment options. Dr. Sadaf

Introduction

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a medical condition that occurs when the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is consistently high. It is a chronic condition that can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. In this article, we will discuss what hypertension is, its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

What is Hypertension?

Blood pressure is measured by two numbers, systolic and diastolic pressure. Normal blood pressure is considered to be 120/80 mmHg. When the systolic pressure is consistently above 140 mmHg and diastolic pressure is above 90 mmHg, it is considered hypertension. Hypertension is classified into two categories, primary or essential hypertension, and secondary hypertension. Primary hypertension is the most common type of hypertension, and it is caused by lifestyle factors such as obesity, lack of physical activity, and a high-salt diet. Secondary hypertension is caused by underlying medical conditions such as kidney disease, thyroid problems, and adrenal gland tumors.

Causes of Hypertension

Hypertension can be caused by many factors, including genetics, age, gender, and lifestyle. Some of the common causes of hypertension are:

Obesity: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of hypertension.

Lack of physical activity: A sedentary lifestyle can lead to hypertension.

High-salt diet: Consuming a diet high in salt can increase blood pressure.

Smoking: Nicotine in cigarettes can cause blood vessels to narrow, increasing blood pressure.

Stress: Chronic stress can lead to hypertension.

Genetics: Hypertension can run in families.

Age: Blood vessels become less flexible with age, leading to hypertension.

Gender: Men are more likely to develop hypertension than women.

Symptoms of Hypertension

Hypertension is often called a “silent killer” because it does not have any symptoms in the early stages. However, as the condition progresses, some of the symptoms that may occur are:

Headaches

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Nausea

Blurred vision

Diagnosis of Hypertension

Hypertension can be diagnosed by measuring blood pressure using a blood pressure cuff. Blood pressure should be measured at least once every two years for adults over the age of 18. If a person has a family history of hypertension or other risk factors, they may need to have their blood pressure checked more frequently. The diagnosis of hypertension is based on the average of two or more blood pressure readings taken on separate occasions.

Treatment of Hypertension

The treatment of hypertension depends on the severity of the condition. Lifestyle changes such as losing weight, exercising regularly, and reducing salt intake can help lower blood pressure. If lifestyle changes are not enough, medication may be needed to control blood pressure. Some of the common medications used to treat hypertension are:

Diuretics: These medications help the kidneys remove excess fluid and salt from the body, reducing blood pressure.

Beta-blockers: These medications reduce the heart’s workload by slowing down the heart rate and decreasing the force of the heart’s contractions.

ACE inhibitors: These medications relax blood vessels, making it easier for blood to flow through them, reducing blood pressure.

Conclusion

Hypertension is a common medical condition that can lead to serious health problems if left untreated. It is important to have blood pressure checked regularly and to make lifestyle changes to prevent hypertension from developing. If hypertension is diagnosed, medication may be needed to control blood pressure. With proper treatment, hypertension can be managed, and the risk of complications can be reduced.

News Source : Australian Polyclinic (Sleep and Breathing Centre)

