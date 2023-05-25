Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC): Understanding HIPEC: Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Explained by University of Utah Health

HIPEC Surgery: A Promising Treatment Option for Abdominal Cancer

Introduction

Abdominal cancers can be challenging to treat, and often require a combination of therapies to achieve the best outcomes. One promising option for certain patients is HIPEC surgery. In this article, we will discuss who may be a good candidate for HIPEC, the benefits of heated chemotherapy, and what patients can expect during and after the procedure.

Who is a Good Candidate for HIPEC?

HIPEC is typically reserved for patients with certain types of abdominal cancers, such as colorectal, ovarian, or appendiceal cancers that have spread to the lining of the abdomen. These patients may have previously undergone surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy, but their cancer has either returned or has not responded to treatment.

Before considering HIPEC, patients will undergo a thorough evaluation to determine if they are a good candidate. This evaluation may include imaging tests, blood work, and a review of medical history. Patients with certain medical conditions, such as advanced heart or lung disease, may not be candidates for HIPEC.

How Does HIPEC Work?

HIPEC involves two main components: surgery to remove visible tumors and heated chemotherapy to kill any remaining cancer cells. The surgery is performed first, and any visible tumors are removed. Once the surgery is complete, a sterile solution containing heated chemotherapy drugs is circulated throughout the abdominal cavity for up to two hours.

The chemotherapy drugs are heated to a temperature higher than normal body temperature, which can increase their effectiveness. The solution is circulated continuously to ensure that all areas of the abdomen are exposed to the chemotherapy. Once the procedure is complete, the solution is drained from the abdomen, and the incision is closed.

Benefits of Heated Chemotherapy

There are several benefits to using heated chemotherapy during HIPEC surgery. First, the heat can increase the effectiveness of the chemotherapy drugs. The heat can also improve the penetration of the drugs into the tissue, making them more effective at killing cancer cells.

Second, because the chemotherapy drugs are administered directly to the abdominal cavity, they can be given at higher doses than would be possible with traditional chemotherapy. This can increase the chances of killing any remaining cancer cells.

Finally, because the chemotherapy drugs are heated, they may be more effective at killing cancer cells that are resistant to traditional chemotherapy.

What to Expect During and After HIPEC

HIPEC is a major surgery and typically requires a hospital stay of 7-10 days. Patients will have a large incision on their abdomen and may experience pain and discomfort for several days after surgery. They will also have a catheter in place to drain any fluid that may accumulate in the abdomen.

Once the patient has recovered from surgery, they will begin a course of chemotherapy to further reduce the risk of cancer recurrence. This may be traditional chemotherapy or another course of HIPEC.

Patients will need to follow a strict follow-up schedule to monitor for any signs of cancer recurrence. This may include regular imaging tests and blood work.

Conclusion

HIPEC surgery is a promising treatment option for patients with certain types of abdominal cancers. By combining surgery and heated chemotherapy, HIPEC can improve the chances of killing any remaining cancer cells and reducing the risk of cancer recurrence. If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with abdominal cancer, speak to your doctor about whether HIPEC may be a good treatment option.

