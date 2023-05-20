“Hypnotherapy for Effective Treatment”: Is Hypnotherapy an Effective Treatment?

Hypnosis: A Powerful Treatment for Medical Problems

On May 16, 2023, it was reported that hypnosis or hypnotherapy can be a powerful treatment for medical problems such as chronic pain, hot flashes, anxiety, and weight loss. Steven Jay Lynn, PhD, a professor of psychology at Binghamton University, in Binghamton, NY, said that hypnosis “leverages the power of words to transform lives.” With suggestions provided to a receptive person, their thoughts, feelings, and behavior can be modified.

The Science of Hypnosis

Despite growing interest in hypnotherapy, little is known about what happens in the brain during this state. However, Stanford research suggests that activity goes down in the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (linked to attention control), reducing the noise and distraction of what’s happening around you. Then circuits light up between the insula and the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, areas linked to body control and executive function, respectively, bolstering the body-brain connection. At the same time, there’s less activity between the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and the default mode network (involved in self-referential processing), helping you feel less self-conscious. Taken together, these changes may help you let go of your surroundings and focus on body and emotional control.

Who is Hypnotizable?

The question is whether hypnosis would work for everyone. Researchers from Stanford University recently developed a device that analyzes DNA for a hypnosis-related gene in just minutes. The device is small enough to fit in your hand and could someday be used by healthcare providers to screen patients for “hypnotizability” before surgery to see if hypnosis could help reduce a patient’s pain. People with variations of the catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) gene were found to be more likely to respond to hypnotherapy for pain, especially females.

A formal screening can determine whether hypnosis would work for an individual. The tester may encourage you to raise your arm to see how you respond to suggestion or try to hypnotize you and ask what you remember. Insights are graded on a scale ranking your hypnotizability. However, trained testers can be hard to find. A DIY test involves visualizing walking through a rose garden, surrounded by vibrant flowers. If you can hear the birds chirping and bees buzzing and smell the floral air, you are likely to be more hypnotizable.

What Can Hypnosis Treat?

Hypnosis has been found to be effective in treating chronic pain, acute pain from medical procedures, anxiety, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), hot flashes, weight loss, smoking cessation, and sleep. For example, eight or more hypnosis sessions can reduce musculoskeletal or neuropathic pain. Cancer survivors who listened to hypnosis recordings daily for 28 days saw reductions in pain and anxiety. Hypnosis can reduce pain from tooth extractions and other dental surgeries. Breast cancer patients who were hypnotized before their mastectomy had lower pain intensity than those who did not do hypnosis, and pain interfered less in their sleep and daily lives. Hypnosis works very well in treating anxiety, especially when combined with other therapies. Gut-directed hypnotherapy can reduce belly pain in IBS patients by 57% after three months. Hypnosis helped postmenopausal women have fewer hot flashes, regardless of whether they expected it to work. People in a health education program who did hypnotherapy once a month for three months lost nearly 5% of their body weight. Some small studies suggest that hypnosis could help curb cravings and reduce the number of cigarettes people smoke as they try to quit. However, more research is needed to determine whether hypnosis can help ease insomnia.

How to Get Hypnotherapy

Hypnosis is rarely a standalone treatment and is ideally combined with a well-established empirically supported intervention for a particular problem. Look for a qualified professional, preferably one who is also a therapist, social worker, or licensed health care provider. Hypnosis teletherapy can be done, and a session lasts about 45 minutes. You’ll likely see results after two or three weekly sessions. But for full benefits, you may need up to eight sessions. To boost your results, your practitioner may provide audio recordings so you can practice at home.

Conclusion

Hypnosis or hypnotherapy is a powerful treatment for medical problems such as chronic pain, hot flashes, anxiety, and weight loss. It is a state of being very focused and very relaxed at the same time. Hypnotizability varies from person to person, but it can be learned. Apps are an easy, inexpensive way to practice. Hypnosis is rarely a standalone treatment and is ideally combined with a well-established empirically supported intervention for a particular problem. Look for a qualified professional, preferably one who is also a therapist, social worker, or licensed health care provider.

1. Hypnotherapy success rates

2. Hypnotherapy for anxiety and depression

3. Hypnotherapy for weight loss

4. Hypnotherapy for smoking cessation

5. Hypnotherapy for pain management

News Source : GVS HEALTH

Source Link :Hypnotherapy: Effective Treatment or Not?/