“Hypnotic sedative headache medication”: Important Alert: Verify your headache medicine for the presence of ‘hypnotic sedative’ component.

Australians Urged to Check Medicine Cupboards for Banned Ingredient in Headache Medication

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has issued a warning to all Australians to check their medicine cupboards for headache medication that contains a banned ingredient. The ingredient, called apronal (allylisopropylacetylurea), is a “hypnotic, sedative” and poses a “significant” health risk. Apronal is banned in most countries around the world, and it is known to be a dangerous ingredient that has been withdrawn from clinical use across Australia due to its side effects.

Apronal is listed as a schedule 10 poison, which means it is dangerous enough to prohibit sale, supply, and use. The TGA has found apronal in a range of imported Eve-branded products, including Eve quick for headache, Eve quick for headache DX, Eve A, and Eve A EX. The ingredient can also be known as ACE, apronalide, or (2-Isopropyl-4-pentenoyl) urea.

Consumers who have purchased any Eve-branded products that contain apronal are urged to stop taking them immediately and take any leftover tablets to a pharmacy for safe disposal. The TGA has warned that ingesting affected medications can lead to serious health consequences.

News Source : Geraldton Guardian

Source Link :Urgent warning to check headache medication for ‘hypnotic sedative’ ingredient/