HYROX World Championships 2023: A Guide to Watching the 2023 HYROX World Championships and Athletes to Watch Out For

Get Ready to Watch the HYROX World Championships Live!

There’s something quite enjoyable about watching other people tackle grueling workouts from the comfort of your couch, and workouts don’t come much more grueling than a HYROX event. Just ask the thousands across Europe and North America who have competed in the indoor fitness race.

What Is HYROX?

HYROX is a fitness race featuring eight functional fitness movements separated by a series of 1km runs. Here’s the sequence:

Run 1km

SkiErg 1km

Run 1km

Sled push 50m

Run 1km

Sled pull 50m

Run 1km

Burpee broad jump 80m

Run 1km

Row 1km

Run 1km

Farmer’s walk 200m

Run 1km

Sandbag lunge 100m

Run 1km

Wall ball 100 (male) / 75 (female)

You can watch the HYROX World Championships on Friday 26th May, when some of the world’s top functional-fitness athletes will compete for the title of Elite World Champion and $85,000 in prize money. The event is being held in Manchester, England, and is the culmination of the 2022/23 World Series of Fitness Racing season, with 15 elite male and 15 elite female athletes qualifying for the aptly-named Elite 15 competition.

How to Watch the Race

You can watch the race live on the Red Bull TV app or SPONTENT’s Twitch channel. The women’s event begins 2pm EDT / 7pm BST, followed by the men’s at 3.15pm EDT / 8.15pm BST.

Male Athletes to Look Out For

The favorite and reigning world champion is the US’s Hunter McIntyre. He’s also achieved HYROX’s fastest time of 54min 7sec, although he believes a time of 52 minutes is possible. McIntyre will face stiff competition from compatriot and perennial podium contender Ryan Kent, and the UK duo of Michael Sandbach and Graham Halliday.

Female Athletes to Look Out For

The elite female division is shaping up to be a three-horse race between Mikaela Norman, Lauren Weeks, and Megan Jacoby. Former collegiate track athlete Jacoby holds the elite female HYROX world record, with a time of 58min 58sec. Another name that shouldn’t be overlooked is Kris Rugloski. The current World Champion surprised a lot of people in Las Vegas last year by taking the title despite not being one of the top-seeded athletes.

The HYROX World Championships promises to be an exciting event for fitness enthusiasts around the world.

