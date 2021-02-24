Hywel Francis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Hywel Francis has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @RichardBaxell: Sad news of the death of the former MP and historian, Dr. Hywel Francis. His Miners Against Fascism, Wales and the Spanish Civil War is excellent, particularly the groundbreaking accounts of the terrible impact of volunteering on friends and families.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-56064059

