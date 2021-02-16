Hywel Francis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Hywel Francis, Prof of Adult Education has Died .

Dr. Hywel Francis, Prof of Adult Education has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

We're saddened by the loss of Dr. Hywel Francis, Prof of Adult Education and founder of @swminerslibrary. The DH team worked with him closely, including on his Centenary Essay: https://t.co/ZX6qpljDlo Dr. Francis' 1994 Inaugural Lecture is available here: https://t.co/vArAIs4dcm — Digital Humanities @ Swansea University (@DH_Swansea) February 16, 2021

Digital Humanities @ Swansea University @DH_Swansea We’re saddened by the loss of Dr. Hywel Francis, Prof of Adult Education and founder of @swminerslibrary . The DH team worked with him closely, including on his Centenary Essay: https://bit.ly/3k10yEr Dr. Francis’ 1994 Inaugural Lecture is available here: https://bit.ly/3ppnDSp

NOTICE.