Hywel Francis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former MP, Hywel Francis has Died.

former MP, Hywel Francis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
We are devasted to hear of the passing of our former MP, Hywel Francis.
Hywel was the MP for Aberavon from 2001 until 2015.
He was a champion of the needs of disabled people and a courageous anti-fascist and anti-racist.
He will be truly missed. Rest in peace, Hywel. pic.twitter.com/SufTh5wB1E
— Aberavon Labour (@AberavonLabour) February 14, 2021
Aberavon Labour @AberavonLabour We are devasted to hear of the passing of our former MP, Hywel Francis. Hywel was the MP for Aberavon from 2001 until 2015. He was a champion of the needs of disabled people and a courageous anti-fascist and anti-racist. He will be truly missed. Rest in peace, Hywel.
