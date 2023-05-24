“I-15 deer crash” today : Deer Causes I-15 Crash Resulting in 3 Fatalities and 2 Critical Injuries

Deer Causes I-15 Crash Resulting in 3 Fatalities and 2 Severe Injuries today 2023.
Three people died and two others were critically injured in a collision on northbound I-15 in Farr West, Utah. A semi-truck hit a car with five people on board, which had either stopped or slowed down after hitting a deer and had no lights on. Northbound traffic was shut down for four hours while crash investigators processed the scene.

News Source : Gephardt Daily

