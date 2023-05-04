I-270 crash : One Fatality and Two Severe Injuries Reported in I-270 Collision

Interstate 270 in St. Louis County was closed for almost five hours following a fatal crash on Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved four cars that were traveling in the middle lane on southbound I-270. One vehicle struck the car in front of it, leading to a chain reaction. A FOX 2 viewer sent in a video that showed two vehicles engulfed in flames, and fire crews were on the scene putting out the fire.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital, and unfortunately, a third person died while being rushed to the hospital. The identities and ages of the individuals involved have not been released. The southbound lanes on I-270 were closed for several hours while investigators cleared the scene and did accident reconstruction. The four cars involved in the accident have been removed.

Multiple emergency vehicles remained at the scene of the accident, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that accident reconstruction was ongoing. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Car accidents are all too common, and they can cause serious injuries or even death. In the United States, there are approximately six million car accidents each year, and around three million people are injured in those accidents. Car accidents can be caused by a variety of factors, including distracted driving, speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and weather conditions.

To prevent car accidents, it’s important to practice safe driving habits. This includes wearing a seatbelt, obeying traffic laws, avoiding distractions while driving (such as texting or using a phone), and not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It’s also important to maintain your vehicle and ensure that it’s in good working condition, including checking tire pressure, brakes, and other safety features.

If you’re involved in a car accident, it’s essential to stay calm and assess the situation. Check yourself and others for injuries and call 911 if necessary. Exchange information with the other drivers and witnesses, and take photos of the scene if possible. It’s also important to contact your insurance company as soon as possible to report the accident.

In conclusion, the fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 270 on Wednesday evening is a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving. It’s essential to practice safe driving habits to prevent car accidents and ensure the safety of yourself and others on the road. If you’re involved in a car accident, remember to stay calm and take the necessary steps to report the accident and seek medical attention if necessary.

News Source : Stephanie Rothman,Kayla Shepperd

Source Link :1 died, 2 seriously injured in crash on I-270/