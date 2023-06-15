I-95 overpass in Philadelphia collapses after tanker truck crash; driver killed

“Nathan Moody, victim of I-95 tanker truck crash in Philadelphia” : Tanker truck driver killed in I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

Demolition work on the section of Interstate 95 that collapsed in Philadelphia after a gasoline tanker truck crash is set to be completed on Thursday, but it could take months before the overpass is reconstructed, according to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. A temporary workaround will allow drivers to travel in three lanes both northbound and southbound on the interstate, he said at a press conference on Wednesday. Shapiro did not provide a timeline for the full reopening of the overpass. The driver of the tanker truck, Nathan Moody, died in the accident, which has caused extensive disruption to the region’s transportation network.

Read Full story : I-95 collapse: Demolition work expected to finish Thursday /

News Source : Aya Elamroussi,Celina Tebor

I-95 collapse Demolition work Finish Thursday Road closure Traffic disruption