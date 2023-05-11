I Approve Nyt Crossword : The Rise of I Approve in NYT Crossword Puzzles

The Rise of “I APPROVE” in Crossword Puzzles

Introduction

Crossword puzzles have been a popular pastime for decades, challenging individuals to fill in a grid of intersecting words. One noticeable trend in recent years has been the increased appearance of the four-letter answer “I APPROVE” in puzzles. This article will explore the rise of this phrase in New York Times (NYT) crossword puzzles and examine the possible reasons for its popularity.

The Rise of “I APPROVE”

According to XWord Info, a website that tracks crossword puzzle data, “I APPROVE” first appeared in a NYT puzzle in 1996. However, it was only sporadically seen until the 2010s, when it began to show up with increasing frequency. In 2019, it was the 10th most common four-letter answer in NYT puzzles, appearing 60 times throughout the year.

Possible Explanations for Popularity

One theory for the rise of “I APPROVE” is that it’s an easy answer for constructors to use. With two vowels and two consonants, it’s a convenient way to fill a small gap in the grid. Additionally, the phrase is commonly used in everyday language, making it quickly recognizable to solvers. However, this theory does not explain why it didn’t take off until the 2010s.

Another theory is that “I APPROVE” has become an in-joke among crossword constructors and solvers. As more puzzles included the answer, it became a self-referential nod to the crossword community. Some constructors may even include “I APPROVE” as a sly commentary on the puzzle itself, signaling that the puzzle is well-constructed and enjoyable.

The most compelling theory is that “I APPROVE” reflects our political and social moment. With the rise of Twitter and Instagram, “liking” or “approving” something has become a ubiquitous part of our online discourse. Additionally, the phrase has taken on a political dimension, with politicians and pundits using it to signal their support for a particular policy or candidate. In a time of political polarization, “I APPROVE” may be a way to stake out one’s position without getting too specific.

Impact on Crossword Solvers

While some solvers may find the rise of “I APPROVE” tiresome, others appreciate the way it has become a cultural touchstone. As with any trend, there will always be those who embrace it and those who resist it. It remains to be seen if “I APPROVE” will continue to be a popular answer in crossword puzzles or if it will eventually fade into obscurity like other crossword fads.

Conclusion

The rise of “I APPROVE” in crossword puzzles reflects our current cultural and political moment. Whether it continues to be a common answer remains to be seen, but as long as people use the phrase in everyday conversation, it will likely have a place in crossword puzzles.