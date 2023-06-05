I Witnessed My Own Obituary.

I have seen my own obituary

As surreal as it may seem, I have seen my own obituary. It was a strange and unsettling experience, to say the least. Seeing my name and picture attached to a list of accomplishments and a summary of my life was both humbling and eerie. It made me reflect on my past, present, and future, and it made me realize how much I still have left to do.

But beyond the personal reflections, seeing my own obituary was a reminder of the power of perception. How we are perceived by others can shape our lives, our legacies, and our place in the world. It made me think about the kind of person I want to be, the kind of impact I want to have, and the kind of legacy I want to leave behind.

In the end, seeing my own obituary was a wake-up call, a reminder to live each day to the fullest, to cherish the people around me, and to work towards the goals that truly matter. It was a strange and humbling experience, but one that I will never forget.

Near-death experiences Existential crisis Life after death Posthumous fame Mistaken identity