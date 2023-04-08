Ian Bairnson, Former Guitarist of Kate Bush and Alan Parsons Project, Dies at 69

Passing of Ian Bairnson

The music community is mourning the loss of Ian Bairnson, who passed away on Friday, April 7th at the age of 69. Bairnson was best known for his work with The Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush. His wife, Leila, confirmed his passing and expressed her love and admiration for him.

“Ian was the sweetest, kindest, loving husband I could ever have wished for and I take comfort that he is resting now up there in his very own piece of Blue Blue Sky,” she wrote in reference to the Alan Parsons song Bairnson played on.

Despite Bairnson’s passing, his music will continue to live on and bring joy to fans of his work.

Bairnson’s Career

Ian Bairnson was born and raised in Lerwick, located in Scotland’s Shetland Islands. He first gained recognition as a member of the band Pilot, which featured former Bay City Rollers musicians David Paton and Billy Lyall. Bairnson contributed to their hit song “Magic” in 1974.

From 1975 to 1990, Bairnson was a key member of The Alan Parsons Project, playing guitar on many of their most popular songs. He also worked with Kate Bush and played on her first four albums, including the iconic song “Wuthering Heights” from her debut album “The Kick Inside”. Additionally, Bairnson co-wrote the hits “If You Can’t Stand the Heat” and “Run For Your Life” for the UK pop group Bucks Fizz in the early 1980s.

Bairnson’s talents as a session guitarist were highly sought-after, as he worked with many legendary artists including Neil Diamond, Joe Cocker, and Mick Fleetwood. He also played live with Eric Clapton and Sting.

Legacy of Ian Bairnson

Ian Bairnson’s contributions to music will be remembered for many years to come. His innovative guitar playing and songwriting skills have influenced countless musicians and fans throughout his career. Bairnson’s legacy is not only in his recorded work, but also in the memories and experiences he shared with fans and fellow musicians.

As fans continue to celebrate his life and work, Bairnson’s music will serve as a testament to his talent, dedication, and creativity.