Ian Bairnson: Guitarist for Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush Passes Away at 69.

Ian Bairnson, who played guitar for Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush, has passed away at the age of 69.

Guitarist Ian Bairnson, Known for his Work with Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush, Passes Away at 69

Alan Parsons Project Performs in California – Credit: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The music world mourns the loss of Ian Bairnson, the renowned Scottish guitarist who played with Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush, among many others. Bairnson succumbed to his long battle with dementia on Friday, 7th April, at the age of 69, according to his wife, Leila Bairnson.

The Early Days

After establishing himself as a session musician who could play guitar, keyboards, and sax, Bairnson joined Scottish rock band Pilot in 1973. Soon, the band achieved worldwide success with their hit single “Magic” in 1974. Bairnson’s maiden LP with Pilot was produced by the legendary music-maker Alan Parsons, who would later enlist the guitarist to join his own band, the Alan Parsons Project.

His Legacy

Bairnson played with the Alan Parsons Project for an astounding 16 years, and his contributions included being a part of all their albums. He also played on the band’s smash hit “Sirius/Eye in the Sky” and other hit singles like “Time,” “Don’t Answer Me,” and “Games People Play.” During this time, he continued to feature on Kate Bush’s first two albums, ‘The Kick Inside’ and ‘Lionheart.’ Bairnson’s guitar solo on Bush’s hit single “Wuthering Heights” is particularly memorable.

Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute

Alan Parsons was quick to honor his “musical genius” friend, writing on Facebook over the weekend. “Ian was the sweetest, kindest, loving husband I could ever have wished for and I take comfort that he is resting now up there in his very own piece of ‘Blue Blue Sky’,” he wrote, adding that Bairnson’s loss will be keenly felt by the music industry.

Many other famous musicians also benefited from Bairnson’s guitar-playing prowess as he performed as a touring musician with Sting and Eric Clapton, and was also a session musician on the albums of Jon Anderson and Mick Fleetwood, to name just a few.

His Legacy Lives On

Leila Bairnson said in a statement via The Guardian: “Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives as it did his, forever.” Proof of that statement is in Parsons’ recommendation to listen to “The Very Last Time,” a song Bairnson wrote to commemorate the death of someone close to him. The song is from Parsons’ 1999 solo album ‘The Time Machine.’

As the world of music reflects on the life of this supremely talented guitarist, one fact is clear – Bairnson’s legacy will live on in his numerous recordings and performances that have entertained millions of music lovers around the globe.

Story continues

Final Thoughts on Ian Bairnson

It’s hard to overstate the contributions Ian Bairnson made to the world of music. His skillful guitar playing, musical versatility, and uncanny ability to create memorable tunes will be sorely missed. Still, his music lives on, and we have no doubt that Ian Bairnson’s legend will continue to grow as a new generation discovers and enjoys his incredible legacy.

Rest in peace, Ian Bairnson.

More from Rolling Stone