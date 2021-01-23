ian beale Death-Dead  / Obituary :  ian beale may have died,

By | January 23, 2021
0 Comment

Death-Dead  / Obituary

This is a developing story that  ian beale may have died, according to some statement posted on social media on January 22. 2021.

We have not been able to verify this story and therefore can not say for sure that the above mentioned individual is dead. This is a developing story.

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .
This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death.

This is Not an Obituary

Again this post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.