Ian Dewar Death -Dead – Obituary : Musselburgh RFC Life Member, Ian Dewar has Died .

Ian Dewarhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Musselburgh RFC @MusselburghRFC We are saddened to report the death of our Life Member, Ian Dewar, who passed away at Borders General Hospital this morning.

