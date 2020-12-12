Ian Dewar Death -Dead – Obituary : Musselburgh RFC Life Member, Ian Dewar has Died .
Ian Dewarhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We are saddened to report the death of our Life Member, Ian Dewar, who passed away at Borders General Hospital this morning. https://t.co/ZAo8xcLana
— Musselburgh RFC (@MusselburghRFC) December 12, 2020
