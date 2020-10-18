Ian Downie Death – Dead : Ian Downie Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Ian Downie has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

” Kilmarnock FC on Twitter: “The club was hugely saddened to hear of the passing of long time mascot, Ian Downie. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time. A true Killie legend. ”

The club was hugely saddened to hear of the passing of long time mascot, Ian Downie. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time. A true Killie legend. pic.twitter.com/aPMMnpCUrb — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) October 18, 2020

Tributes

So very gutted to hear about my favourite old hero mascot, here’s the tribute photo when I was at the open day 6 years ago before seeing the players, you’ll be forever missed, was a very nice man (RIP Ian Downie) 💙🤍 #NutzTheKillieSquirrel https://t.co/3GIK67aAdv pic.twitter.com/IzZcIDAHAB — Taylor Deay🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐿 (@TaylorDeay) October 18, 2020

The Committee of KFCSA are deeply saddened to hear that long time mascot ‘Nutz’ better known as Ian Downie has passed away. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family at this sad time. He will be greatly missed by all the Killie family. KFCSA — KFCSA (@KFCSA1869) October 18, 2020

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Ian Downie, who brought a whole lot of laughs as Killie’s mascot Nutz for 19 years. I’m sure we all send out our deepest condolences to his family and friends. The Killie faithful will never forget you, Ian. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UIhXn6m2bX — The Two Squirrels (@TwoSquirrels_) October 18, 2020

Ian Downie (AKA Nutz) sadly died today. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever had the pleasure of interviewing. RIP to a great man ❤️ pic.twitter.com/onA7h6v2EY — Lochlin Highet (@lockyhighet) October 18, 2020