Ian Downie Death – Dead : Ian Downie Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 18, 2020
0 Comment

Ian Downie Death – Dead : Ian Downie Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Ian Downie has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

” Kilmarnock FC on Twitter: “The club was hugely saddened to hear of the passing of long time mascot, Ian Downie. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time. A true Killie legend. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Ian Downie Death – Dead : Ian Downie Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.