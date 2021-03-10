Ian Findlay Death – Obituary : We are sorry to hear of the passing of Ian Findlay, CEO of Paths for All. He had a huge influence on many, and we send his con…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

We are sorry to hear of the passing of Ian Findlay, CEO of Paths for All.

He had a huge influence on many, and we send his condolences to his family and friends https://twitter.com/PathsforAll/status/1368914793931931648

