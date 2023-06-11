Ian McGinty, American Comic Book Writer and Invader Zim Collaborator, Passes Away at 38 | Cause of Death of Ian McGinty

Ian McGinty, American Comic Book Writer of Invader Zim, Passes Away at 38

Ian McGinty, well-known American comic book writer and illustrator, has passed away at the young age of 38. He was most notably recognized for his work on the popular comic book series, Invader Zim.

The cause of his death has not been officially announced. However, this news has come as a shock to the comic book community, who have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of McGinty on social media.

McGinty’s talented artistry and creativity brought joy to many fans of his work, and his contributions to the comic book industry will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Ian McGinty.

