Ian McIntosh, Former Springboks Coach From Zimbabwe, Passes Away.

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

Zimbabwe-born former South African Springboks coach, Ian McIntosh has passed away at the age of 84. The renowned rugby coach lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday morning, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in rugby.

Tributes from rugby fraternity

Tributes have been pouring in from the rugby fraternity for one of the most likeable characters in the game across both Zimbabwe and South Africa. Mark Alexander, the President of SA Rugby, paid tribute to former Springbok coach and selector Ian McIntosh.

“Mac left an indelible mark on the global rugby landscape, but even more so in South Africa and with his beloved Sharks. He was a rugby man through and through, someone who never stopped learning, coaching, education and giving back,’’ said Alexander.

McIntosh is remembered fondly for his coaching prowess, especially during his time as coach of Sharks in 1990 when they beat the mighty Bulls in the Currie Cup final in Pretoria. He also coached the Springboks in 1993 and 1994, and until last year’s 24-8 victory, his 1993 Bok team was the last from South Africa to overcome the Wallabies in Sydney.

Legacy and contributions to rugby

Popularly known as ‘Mac’ or ‘Master’, McIntosh’s contributions to rugby were vast, earning him several accolades. In 2013, World Rugby awarded him the prestigious Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service, recognizing his contribution to the game of rugby. In 2021, the Sharks named the main entry gate to Kings Park Stadium in his honour as a tribute to their legendary former coach.

Never cut ties with Zimbabwe

Despite spending most of his adult life in South Africa, the late McIntosh never cut his ties with Zimbabwe where he grew up near Bulawayo. He was one of the brains behind the matches between the Zimbabwean and South African rugby legends, with the first taking place at Hartsfield in 2013.

Career highlights

McIntosh had a coaching career spanning decades that started in Zimbabwe and continued mentoring players when he moved to South Africa. He won three Currie Cup titles as coach of the KwaZulu-Natalians (1992, 1995, and 1996) and also took the Sharks to the first Super 12 final in 1996, when they lost to 45-12 against the Auckland Blues of New Zealand. He also coached the Springboks in 12 Tests in 1993 and 1994 and later became a Springbok selector providing mentorship and advice to a number of national coaches on junior and senior level.

Final thoughts

Ian McIntosh’s contribution to rugby will be remembered fondly throughout Zimbabwe and South Africa. May he rest in peace.