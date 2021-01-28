Ian Richardson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ian Richardson has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Ian Richardson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Just had a very sad phone call telling me that Ian Richardson has passed away this afternoon Ian was the @LFC Scout that took Harry Wilson & Ben Woodburn to the LFC Academy One of life’s true gentlemen & despite being retired by #LFC he remained a true red#RIPIan ❤️ — Frank S * (@A_Shankly_Boy) January 28, 2021

Frank S * @A_Shankly_Boy Just had a very sad phone call telling me that Ian Richardson has passed away this afternoon Ian was the @LFC Scout that took Harry Wilson & Ben Woodburn to the LFC Academy One of life’s true gentlemen & despite being retired by #LFC he remained a true red #RIPIan

NOTICE.