Ian Richardson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ian Richardson has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Ian Richardson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Just had a very sad phone call telling me that Ian Richardson has passed away this afternoon
Ian was the @LFC Scout that took Harry Wilson & Ben Woodburn to the LFC Academy
One of life’s true gentlemen & despite being retired by #LFC he remained a true red#RIPIan ❤️
— Frank S * (@A_Shankly_Boy) January 28, 2021
