Ian Yule Death -Dead – Obituaries: Actor Ian Yule has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Ian Yule has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
“Stephen Chambers on Twitter: “Sad to hear that actor Ian Yule has passed away on 3 December 2020. Yule’s story is the stuff of legend, a soldier, mercenary, turned movie star. Best known for his roles as the former SAS mercenary Tosh Donaldson in the 1978 film “The Wild Geese” ”
Sad to hear that actor Ian Yule has passed away on 3 December 2020.
Yule's story is the stuff of legend, a soldier, mercenary, turned movie star. Best known for his roles as the former SAS mercenary Tosh Donaldson in the 1978 film "The Wild Geese" pic.twitter.com/MEsM0aAXXW
— Stephen Chambers (@SteveJChambers) December 4, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.