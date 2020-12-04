Ian Yule Death -Dead – Obituaries: Actor Ian Yule has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 4, 2020
Ian Yule has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“Stephen Chambers on Twitter: “Sad to hear that actor Ian Yule has passed away on 3 December 2020. Yule’s story is the stuff of legend, a soldier, mercenary, turned movie star. Best known for his roles as the former SAS mercenary Tosh Donaldson in the 1978 film “The Wild Geese” ”

