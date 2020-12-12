Ibrahim Colak Death -Dead – Obituary : Ibrahim Colak, one of several Turkish authors accused of sexual harassment in recent days has Died .
Ibrahim Colak, one of several Turkish authors accused of sexual harassment in recent days, has died by suicide https://t.co/oVZDX6IOg4
— The New Arab (@The_NewArab) December 12, 2020
