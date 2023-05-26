Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Recipe: Ultimate Recipe for Ice Cream Sandwich Cake (Perfect for Summer Cookouts)

Watch Me Make This Ice Cream Sandwich Cake from Start to Finish

Ice cream sandwich cake is a dessert that consists of ice cream sandwiches layered between whipped topping, fudge, caramel, nuts, and M&M’s. It’s an easy dessert that is perfect for special occasions, and it’s versatile because there are so many topping options. In this article, I will show you how to make the best ice cream sandwich cake from start to finish.

What You Need

24 ice cream sandwiches (use a quality brand)

16 oz hot fudge topping (I use Mrs. Richardson’s brand)

16 oz frozen whipped topping (thawed) (I used Cool Whip)

½ cup lightly salted dry-roasted peanuts, chopped (see note)

½ cup mini M&M’s (see note)

Chocolate syrup (for drizzling on top)

Sea salt caramel sauce (for drizzling on top)

Instructions

Unwrap the first 12 ice cream sandwiches and place them on the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish. (I usually have to cut a few to fill in the edges.) Spread half of the fudge topping evenly over the ice cream sandwiches. Spread half of the whipped topping. Arrange the final layer of ice cream sandwiches on top. You will need to cut them to fit the corners. (Press them down a little to make more room if needed.) Spread on the remaining fudge sauce and top with the remaining whipped topping. Sprinkle the mini M&M’s and peanuts evenly over the top of the cake. Drizzle on the chocolate syrup and salted caramel. Freeze until the chocolate syrup is frozen (so that it doesn’t stick), and then cover with plastic wrap (or use a domed lid) and freeze for about 3 hours. To serve, warm a knife under hot water to make slicing easier. Serve and store covered.

Helpful Tips

Work quickly. Unwrapping all the ice cream sandwiches takes a bit of time, so I like to do a few, pop them into the freezer, and do a few more. That way, I don’t have to worry about them melting too much.

Use a deep casserole dish. This is a tall dessert! One of those 9×13 disposable aluminum trays with the dome lid works great! I use my 9×13 casserole dish, which comes a little above the rim, so I have to use foil or plastic wrap to cover it.

Use quality ice cream sandwiches. I prefer Mayfield or Bluebell brand ice cream sandwiches because of the softer texture. For this post, I had to use the Publix brand, and they were a bit crumbly. However, they didn’t stick to my fingers while unwrapping as much as the other brands, so pick your poison.

Change it up! So many variations! Use different flavor ice cream sandwiches, toppings, sauce toppings, and even regular ice cream between the layers.

Common Questions

Do I have to freeze this dessert right after making it? Yes, freezing this dessert helps the whipped topping to become firmer so that it cuts beautifully.

Why are my ice cream sandwiches melting as I prepare the dish? Ice cream sandwiches melt surprisingly fast. Work as quickly as possible, but no worries since they will refreeze when the dessert is placed into the freezer.

Conclusion

Ice cream sandwich cake is an excellent dessert that is perfect for special occasions. It’s easy to make, versatile, and delicious. You can change up the toppings, sauce toppings, and even regular ice cream between the layers. I hope this article has helped you learn how to make the best ice cream sandwich cake from start to finish. Enjoy!

